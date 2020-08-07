Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stantec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of STN stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

