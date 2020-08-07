Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

