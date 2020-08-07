Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Atkore International Group worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 149.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 156.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.89. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

