Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,106 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

