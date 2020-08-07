Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 112,900 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 735.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $185,566,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

