Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,500 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of TC Pipelines worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TC Pipelines by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

TCP opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.