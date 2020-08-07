Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,409 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

