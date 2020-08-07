Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

