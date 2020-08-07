Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,649 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Finance Trust worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

