Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,421 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 764,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $594.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.