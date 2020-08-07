Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,777,000 after buying an additional 2,977,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.78. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

