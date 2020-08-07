Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,683 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

