Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $122.93 on Friday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.69.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

