Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

WES stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.86.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

