Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

NYSE:CACI opened at $206.38 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

