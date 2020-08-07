Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,882,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

