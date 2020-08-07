Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,898 Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Calyxt worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLXT. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

CLXT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Calyxt Inc has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

