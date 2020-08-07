Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,678 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,678 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,249,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,328 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 625,939 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

CBD opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.82.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

