Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Sony by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

