Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

CSL opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

