Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.94. 376,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.79. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

