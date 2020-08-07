Super Zero (SERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

