Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.33. Surge Components shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Surge Components from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Surge Components Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

