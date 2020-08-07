SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $354,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $317,086.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock worth $4,427,760 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.