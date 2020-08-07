SVB Leerink Comments on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEARCA:MOR)

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

About MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

