SVB Leerink Increases Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $59.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The business’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,176.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,719. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,942,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,551,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.