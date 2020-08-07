SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

