Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Switch updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 123,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,923. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,012.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,000 shares of company stock worth $10,621,070. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.