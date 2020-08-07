SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SYIEY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

