Synergy Trading Up 94.1% Over Last Week (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar. Synergy has a total market cap of $192,027.36 and $6.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00840029 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00112236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000748 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.