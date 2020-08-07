Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

SYBX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 3,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,727. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,733.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

