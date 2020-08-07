Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 518,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,267. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $204.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

