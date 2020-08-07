Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Up 6.1%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42, 1,578,507 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,953,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

