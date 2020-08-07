Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

