Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s current price.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 8,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,118. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $52,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.