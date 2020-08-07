Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.29 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Binance. Syscoin has a total market cap of $64.21 million and $4.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00504312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 176.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 592,573,039 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

