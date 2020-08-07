T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

TMUS traded up $8.27 on Friday, reaching $116.37. 307,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 148,400.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

