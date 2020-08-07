T-Mobile Us Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 8,985 call options.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.43. 357,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 148,400.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

