T-Mobile Us’ (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 23.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 28.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.