Tabula Rasa HealthCare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 506 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,495. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 741,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,622,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,260 shares of company stock worth $2,052,030. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

