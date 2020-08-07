Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $116,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 74,987 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

