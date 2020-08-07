Tael (WABI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.63 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Tael has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges including $34.91, $5.22, $119.16 and $6.32. Tael has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $2.63 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.04975365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $7.20, $6.32, $10.00, $62.56, $119.16, $18.11, $45.75, $34.91, $13.96, $5.22 and $4.92. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

