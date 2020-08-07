TajCoin (TAJ) Trading Down 32.1% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a total market cap of $36,673.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00833476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.01294047 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,601.27 or 1.00712990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00138345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00108779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,702,943 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

