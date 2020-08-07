Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

TNEYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

