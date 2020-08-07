Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.23. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 57,332 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

About Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

