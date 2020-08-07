Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Cap of $171.91 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Tap has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $171.91 million and approximately $253,627.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.05036076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

