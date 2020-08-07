Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 107,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,029. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

