Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,345. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

