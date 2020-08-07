Taubman Centers (TCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Taubman Centers to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Taubman Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 19,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,581. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

