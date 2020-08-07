TCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,780.86 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $205,780.86 and $6,729.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded 62.6% lower against the dollar. One TCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002501 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH's official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

